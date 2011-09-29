Jon Stewart Gets Bill O'Reilly To Admit He's A Democrat

Further proof that what television is lacking is a show co-hosted by Bill O’Reilly and Jon Stewart.



O’Reilly is doing the rounds this week to promote his new book on President Lincoln and last night landed on Jon Stewart’s couch.

The result, as always, was some great (and intelligent) TV.

In the clip below Stewart confronts O’Reilly about his ‘threat’ that he’ll quit his job if Obama raises taxes and then they both yell a bit about $16 muffins and Wall St.

In the second clip O’Reilly admits to being a Democrat (some of the time) and then possibly argues that the government should legalise cocaine.

Stewart: “So in your mind the debt crisis is caused by renegade cocaine dealers who are avoiding their social responsibilities.”

O’Reilly: “C’mon Stewart, wise up man!”

Behold intelligent people intelligently disagreeing below, and then weep for the state of the rest of cable television.



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.