JON STEWART: So, According To FOX News The Norway Shooting Is Actually About The Persecution Of Christians?

Jon Stewart picked up on Fox News’ (Onion-like) determination to keep the world from identifying the Norway shooter as Christian



“Obviously I would have more sympathy for the Fox Rapid Response team’s nuanced concerns if their plea to distinguish violence in the name of religion from the practitioners and tenets of said religion were applied to more than just one religion.”

Cue Bill O’Reilly‘s segment from Tuesday night where he determined Anders Breivik was absolutely not a Christian but refused to apply to same logic to the Fort Hood shooter. Said Stewart:

“See the difference! That guy printed up ‘Soldier of Allah’ business cards. The other guy only printed up an ‘Army of Christ’ manifesto. I guess, the only connection is, for some reason, both psychos spent the day at Kinkos.”



The Daily Show – In the Name of the Fodder

