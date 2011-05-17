In A Better Cable TV World Jon Stewart And Bill O'Reilly Would Have A Show Together

Whenever Bill O’Reilly and Jon Stewart get together it’s mostly guaranteed that the viewer is in for some great TV. And last night was no exception.



But what also struck me after watching last night’s segment was how lacking the media landscape is in shows that feature opposite sides of the political spectrum partaking in intelligent discussion. Emphasis on intelligent.

These sorts of shows — recent versions include Hannity and Colmes and Crossfire (whose demise Stewart himself is mostly responsible for) — used to be more common but in recent years have entirely disappeared from the cable landscape (also the political landscape!) to be replaced by individual cable anchors mostly talking to people they agree with and yelling at video clips of people they don’t.

Rachel Maddow is sometimes the exception to the rule — her interview with Rand Paul comes to mind — but generally speaking intelligent, bipartisan (for lack of a better word) discussion on TV is essentially non-existent and, as last night’s O’Reilly segment highlighted so well, it’s lack is unfortunate.

Full interview below.

video.foxnews.com

video.foxnews.com

