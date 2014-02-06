Jon Stewart Rips Into Bill O'Reilly And The Fox News 'Scandal Grab-Bag'

On “The Daily Show” Tuesday night, host Jon Stewart took apart the pre-Super Bowl interview between Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly and President Barack Obama — or, as he put it, the interview “between the most powerful man in the free world and Obama.”

Unsurprisingly, Stewart sided with Obama, who had openly criticised O’Reilly and Fox News for what he said was unfairly drumming up “scandals” with Benghazi, the IRS, and the Affordable Care Act.

Stewart said he wasn’t surprised by O’Reilly’s line of questioning — after all, he said, before the Super Bowl, “you gotta play the hits.” He was a bit shocked by Obama’s blatant criticism of the network during the interview.

“That is quite an accusation!” Stewart said. “That Fox News unfairly promotes and creates scandals for the sole purpose of undermining this president! Although, in Obama’s defence, it is true.”

“How did Fox News respond to this outrageous — yet completely accurate — charge?” Stewart said, before launching into clips in which hosts accused Obama of attacking Fox to distract from scandals. Stewart thought that was a pretty curious charge, since Obama had agreed to come on the network to talk about the scandals before the most-watched event in television history.

Stewart played more clips of Obama’s various “distractions” over the years — even the death of Osama bin Laden, which delayed talk about the economy for a few news cycles. In the end, Stewart could only conclude that any time Obama went off “script,” Fox would say it’s a distraction.

“You know, the president doesn’t work for Fox. He can deviate from your script!” he said.

Watch the clips below, courtesy of Comedy Central:



The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook

And Part II:



The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.