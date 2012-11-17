Jon Stewart Skewers Bill O'Reilly Over His 'Traditional America' Meltdown

Jon Stewart dinged Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on last night’s Daily Show, pointing out how much time O’Reilly has spent lately lamenting the end of “traditional America.”



Stewart played a clip of O’Reilly on Election Night, telling his audience that Obama won “because it’s not a traditional America anymore. The white establishment is the minority. People want things.”

Stewart said America’s demographics have always been changing — and the establishment has always resisted. Then he pulled out old newspaper and television clips to prove it.

“What you are demonstrating is the health and vitality of America’s greatest tradition — a fevered, frightened ruling class lamenting the rise of a new ethnically and religiously diverse new class,” Stewart said. “One that will destroy all that is virtuous and good, and bring the American experiment crashing to the ground.

“Except you’re forgetting one thing — that is the American experiment.”

Watch the video below, via Hulu:



