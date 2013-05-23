JON STEWART TO BILL O'REILLY: 'How Happy Are You Guys' At Fox News Because Of The Obama Scandals?

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly made an appearance Wednesday night on “The Daily Show,” where he and Jon Stewart discussed the scandal-plagued White House.



Particularly, they focused on the leak investigation involving Fox News reporter James Rosen, who was labelled a “co-conspirator” and had some of his personal communications searched.

Stewart asked O’Reilly “how happy” Fox News was — after five years of “DEFCON 1” on Obama with no results — with so many scandals in the Obama administration.

“Is it joy? Is it sexual arousal?” Stewart quipped.

“I’ve been too easy on the man,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly said that the most troubling thing, as Stewart has pointed out in recent weeks, is that Obama seems to have no idea what is going on in his administration.

O’Reilly then floated a theory as to why groups with the words “Tea Party” in their name were targeted by the IRS for extra scrutiny on tax-exempt applications — because Republicans tend to do well in midterm elections.

“So all of a sudden his guys start to say, ‘We gotta take care of the Tea Party, all right? What’s the best way to take care of them? Let’s scare them a little bit,'” O’Reilly said.

“And then it just takes on a life of its own. Now this is speculation, but it’s educated speculation, because I think that’s what happened.”

Watch the clips below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.