ANCHOR FIGHT REDUX: Jon Stewart Battles Bill O'Reilly Over Common White House Invite

Jon Stewart and Bill O’Reilly are going at it tonight.



The Daily Show host takes a turn as guest on The Factor, and the pair debate the Common White House invite issue.

A week ago, Stewart ripped Fox News for creating the controversy in the first place, which caused O’Reilly to challenge his nemesis.

Stewart answered the called, and FoxNews.com posted a preview of the sparring session

It looks like quite a battle.



“It sounds like what you’re saying and correct me if I’m wrong because I don’t want to be wrong when I’m with you cuz you know I got mad love for you — that’s a rap phrase…”

“I got it,” a peeved O’Reilly responds.

“Correct me if I’m wrong. What you’re saying is, if an artist supports someone that has been convicted of killing a cop, they should not be allowed to go to the white House. Is that a reasonable paraphrase?”

“No, it’s a little bit more than that.”

“OK, say it.”

“I am saying that when a President invites someone, in this case, the First Lady invites someone, the resume has to be put in front of them.”

Dun dun dun. (Seriously. There’s dramatic Fox News music as the clip fades out.)

Man, this is going to be GREAT.

Video below.



