Watch Jon Stewart's Takedown Of Ben Bernanke's 'Not Printing Money' Claims

There’s nothing funnier to 99% of America than Ben Bernanke’s claim that he’s not printing money.



Especially when, thanks to the Jon Stewart, you see Ben’s latest 60 Minutes interview juxtaposed against another 60 Minutes interview when the Chairman said he was printing money — the difference between now and then being that the Fed was buying corporate assets and now it’s buying government bonds.

See also:

Check out the clip (via @theanalyst_hk):

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c The Big Bank Theory www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour The Daily Show on Facebook

Don’t miss: 30 Bernanke Quotes That Are So Absurd You Won’t Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.