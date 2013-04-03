A Jon Stewart Segment Ignited A Feud Between The US Embassy And Egyptian President's Office

Jon Stewart’s Daily Show segment on Monday skewering Egyptian President



Mohamed Morsi for arresting the so-called “Jon Stewart of Egypt” sparked a feud Tuesday between the Egyptian president’s office and the U.S. Embassy in Cairo.Stewart dedicated more than 10 minutes of Monday night’s show to defending Bassem Youssef, who is often compared to Stewart.

Youssef, who, like Stewart, hosts a television show that pokes fun at politicians, turned himself in over the weekend after he was accused of “belittling” Morsi and insulting Islam.

“Look, silencing a comedian doesn’t qualify you to be President of Egypt — just president of NBC,” Stewart said, referring to Morsi as a “crazy guy.”

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo tweeted out The Daily Show clip early Tuesday morning, prompting a response later in the afternoon from the official account of the Egyptian president. It charged that Stewart’s clip was “negative political propaganda”:

[email protected]usembassycairo @thedailyshow @drbassemyoussef It’s inappropriate for a diplomatic mission to engage in such negative political propaganda — Egyptian Presidency (@EgyPresidency) April 2, 2013

Both The Daily Show account and Youssef’s personal account tweeted out links to the show, but neither have responded to either of the tweets above.

You can watch the full Daily Show segment in the clips below:

