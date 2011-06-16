JON STEWART: Was Barack Obama's 4-Hour Trip To Puerto Rico Really A Layover On The Way To St. Barts?

Barack Obama went on the first official visit to Puerto Rico by a sitting president since John F. Kennedy. He was scheduled to be there for five hours.



“Five hours. I didn’t realise this isn’t really a Presidential visit, it’s more of a layover on the way to St. Barts,” Jon Stewart said on Wednesday night’s Daily Show.

The President showed off his nice nice Puerto Rican accent, although it didn’t last for his entire speech.



“Puerto to Porto in just under eight minutes,” Stewart said.

And then Obama left an hour early.

“This is what you can do when you don’t bring Biden along. You can just get in and out and SEAL Team Six that shit.”

Video below.



The Daily Show – West Wing Story

