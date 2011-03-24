JON STEWART: 'Mr. President, You Don't Even Think Enough Of Us To Lie To Us'

Jon Stewart has some thoughts on the Libya no-fly zone situation.



The Daily Show host contrasted the Bush Administration’s run-up to the Iraq war — “flood the airwaves with everyone who has a White House id card media blitz and let’s have a UN anthrax parade. By the way, none of that turned out to be true.” — with Obama’s quick decision to support the no-fly zone.

“You, Mr. President, you don’t even think enough of us to lie to us,” Stewart said. “I don’t even know who your team is. For god sakes, who’s your chief of staff? All we know is your old chief of staff is walking around Chicago, screaming ‘F*ck you, I’m the mayor.'”

So perhaps Barack Obama could have consulted Congress, explained the situation a little better to the public, or sent one of his staffers on television to justify the logic behind the choices. But in the end, helping the helpless is good policy, right? Well…

“Stop the violence against the civilians. I kind of like that,” Stewart said after playing a clip of Obama’s speech. “But see there are other civilians in other countries protesting and they are being killed too, and for them we are enforcing a ‘Not Even Gonna Try Zone.’ And the Libyan civilians are actually armed. If that’s the case, it seems like we’ve just taken sides in a Civil War.”

On some level, Stewart — like most of the America public — just wants to know who we are defending.

“Is one of their dislikes, I don’t know, us? Do they believe America a Great Satan or just your average run of the mill Satan?”

Video below.



The Daily Show – America at Not-War – Obama’s Communication Gap

