JON STEWART: Barack Obama Is Treating The 'Imminent Possible Economic Collapse Of Our Country Like A Game'

The debt ceiling negotiations are going nowhere fast. President Barack Obama is pissed at Eric Cantor, so much so that the media had a field day Thursday when he “stormed out” of a meeting.



Jon Stewart thinks the entire affair is absurd.

“The President stormed out and was like ‘OK, tomorrow then.’ What, that’s not storming out. That’s ending a meeting by scheduling the next meeting,” he said on “The Daily Show.” And I gotta say, if that’s Obama mad, that’s weak. He’s so in control.”

Stewart played a clip in which Obama was quoted as saying, “Don’t call my bluff, Eric.”

Yeah, that’s not going to fly.

“A couple of things,” Stewart said. “One, ‘Don’t call my bluff?’ Kind of implies a game. That the imminent possible economic collapse of our country is a chip the president will play or not play given the strength of his hand. And I think when you’re playing that hand, you’re not supposed to tell the other guy it’s a bluff.”

Video below.



The Daily Show – Men of a Certain Rage

