JON STEWART: Obama's Afghanistan Speech Was So Lame It Should Have Been A Facebook Update

Barack Obama spoke to the nation on Thursday night and although few watched, Jon Stewart did.



The President addressed the country from the same place where he told us about the death of Osama Bin Laden, which was exciting for the Daily Show host.

“He’s walking down the same carpet. I wonder if we got Hitler this time?!?” Stewart asked.

Actually no. Obama was simply saying that he would reduce troop levels in Afghanistan by 33,000 soldiers over the next 18 months.

Wait, that’s it?

“You came out to announce that the troops that you sent to Afghanistan a year and a half ago are going to be incrementally removed for the next year and a half, putting us above a troop commitment level still above what it was when you took office. It’s not nothing, but did you have to walk all the way down the fucking hallway to announce that? Couldn’t you just shout it while you were walking by? ‘Hey, we’re going to trim back on one of our wars. FYI.’ Just do it as a Facebook status update.”

Both the conservatives and the liberals didn’t like the President’s speech. Which is actually kind of amazing.

“It seems that Barack Obama has pulled off an incredible feat,” Stewart said. “He has given a speech that nobody liked. Somehow, he has found and touched America on our anti-g spot.”

How will this look for the president’s legacy? Well…

“The Obama Doctrine seems to be ‘in the future, I will try not to get us embroiled in so many money and life-sucking clusterfucks like the ones we appear to be embroiled in at the present and can’t figure out how to get out of.'”

Video below.



The Daily Show – A Fewer Good Men

Tags: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.