Jon Stewart On Michele Bachmann Cover: 'Shame On You Newsweek!'

Jon Stewart is not a fan of the ‘crazy-eyed’ Michele Bachmann Newsweek cover either…for many of the exact same reasons we took issue with it.



You know the worst part about when the right complains about the mainstream media? When their argument contains a kernel of truth. Case in point! This week’s Newsweek cover.

Look Newsweek, that’s a sh*tty picture of Michele Bachmann. And clearly not an accidentally bad picture of Michele Bachmann, because you could say a lot things about Michele Bachmann…a lot of things. But here’s what you can’t say about Michele Bachmann: That she’s not photogenic.

Admit it Newsweek, you used that photo in a petty attempt to make Michele Bachmann look crazy…and that’s what her words are for.

Conclusion: “Shame on you Newsweek! And your editor Tina Brown.” Cue bad Tina Brown photos.



The Daily Show – Glazed and Confused

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.