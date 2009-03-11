Jon Stewart Attacks Cramer, Again

Daily Show host Jon Stewart must have really liked the buzz he got from his first attack on Jim Cramer and CNBC. He went at them again last night, this time really picking over Cramer’s comments about Bear Stearns in the days and weeks before it collapsed. It’s odd though, why now is Cramer’s Bear Stearns call such interesting fodder for people?



The Daily Show With Jon StewartM – Th 11p / 10c In Cramer We Trust



Daily Show Full Episodes

Important Things With Demetri Martin Political humour

Joke of the Day

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.