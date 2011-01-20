JON STEWART: Hooray! AZ Shooting Victim Sarah Palin Is Back On Her Feet!

Last night’s Daily Show began with this announcement:



“Some much needed good news out of Tucson, Arizona: the victim our nation has been tracking so closely for 10 days is making a miraculous recovery.”

Jon Stewart was talking about… Sarah Palin.

Stewart took on Palin’s appearance on Sean Hannity Monday night, her first major interview since the Arizona tragedy.

Stewart was on board with Palin saying the Arizona tragedy was the work of a lone gunman that became unnecessarily politicized. However! He became so overwhelmed when she went on to casually commit the same wrong herself by describing Jared Lee Loughner as possibly “left-leaning,” that he was driven to invent a new word to describe such an act of hypocrisy: a “Palindrome.”

He followed up by essentially calling her a hypocrite and then came up with Sarah Palin’s new campaign slogan: “Half the country are amoral a$$holes.”

Video below.

