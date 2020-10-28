Jon Stewart is reportedly working on a new current affairs show that will stream on Apple TV Plus next year

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images Jon Stewart.

Jon Stewart will host and executive produce a new current affairs show on Apple TV Plus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, which is untitled, will feature hour-long episodes that delve into a single topic in the news or related to Stewart’s political advocacy.

The new show will begin sometime next year, but will not air daily or weekly, THR reports.

Stewart served as the anchor for “The Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015. More recently, he has focused on his advocacy work for 9/11 first responders, though at one point he was working on an animated series with HBO that was ultimately scrapped.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jon Stewart is returning to TV with a new current affairs show streaming on Apple TV Plus.

Stewart has signed a multi-year deal with Apple for a series that will run multiple seasons. Stewart will executive produce and host the series, which will feature hour-long episodes dedicated to exploring a single subject on topics related to national affairs or Stewart’s own political advocacy, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Lacey Rose.

The show, which is currently untitled, will begin sometime next year, but will not air daily or weekly. Apple is also planning to run a podcast related to the show, THR reports.

Stewart’s manager, James Dixon, and former HBO CEO Richard Plepler will also serve as executive producers on the series. In January, Plepler signed his own five-year deal with Apple to create documentaries, films, and TV series through his company, Eden Productions.

A spokesperson for Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.



Read more:

Quibi’s biggest mistake was not knowing who its audience was â€” if it hadn’t tried to beat TikTok and YouTube it might have stood a chance



Stewart served as anchor of “The Daily Show” from 1999 until 2015, when he left the series and was replaced by current host Trevor Noah. Since then, he’s been focused on advocacy work on behalf of 9/11 first responders and their families, though at one point he was working on an animated series with HBO that was ultimately scrapped.

Stewart’s deal with Apple is the latest in a string of big names tied to the streaming service, which was announced in March 2019 and launched last November. In July, Oprah Winfrey debuted her new show, “The Oprah Conversation,” in which Winfrey interviews authors, newsmakers, and celebrities about timely topics.

The service is also home to series like “The Morning Show,” which stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell; “Servant,” produced by M. Night Shyamalan; and “See” starring Jason Momoa.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.