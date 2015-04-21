Jon Stewart announces the date for his final episode of 'The Daily Show'

Brett Arnold

On last night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” just before the “Moment of Zen,” Jon Stewart announced that his 16-year run will officially come to an end on August 6th.

“My last Daily Show program will be August the 6th. I’ll be wearing a suit, I will more than likely be showered …” the audience boos, he adds “I”m sorry, I’ll be wearing overalls and I won’t shower,” and the crowd cheers.

Stewart announced his departure in February, and his replacement Trevor Noah was announced last month, amidst some controversy.

