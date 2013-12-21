Jon Stewart And Stephen Colbert Mock 'Duck Dynasty' Controversy

Everyone is talking about the “Duck Dynasty” debacle.

Jon Stewart addressed the controversy on “The Daily Show” last night by first admitting that he’s not a fan of the show.

“I don’t really watch ‘Duck Dynasty’ and I assumed it was a show in which ducks re-enact the show ‘Dynasty’ … which, by the way, would have a huge gay following,” he joked.

Stewart then went on to put himself in the same category as Phil Robertson because they both say “ignorant s— on television.”

“Look, I think what the guy said is ignorant, but I also have an inclination to support a world where saying ignorant s— on television doesn’t get you kicked off that medium,” Stewart joked. Watch the full segment below:

Stephen Colbert also addressed the story by donning a beard and declaring: “Tonight we are all Phil Robertson.”

The host then went on to read one of Robertson’s graphic GQ quotes and joked, “It’s not the eloquent speech you might expect from a backwoods Louisiana bird murderer, but he does have a point. The vagina does have ‘more there.'”

Colbert then read from a made-up Bible verse: “Man shall not live on bread alone because with the vagina there’s more there.”

He also addressed Robertson’s comments about black people being happy and not “singing the blues” in pre-civil rights era South.

“Black people had nothing to sing the blues about. For Pete’s sake, they had their own water fountains!” Colbert said. Showing a picture of an actor in blackface, he added: “They had it so good, white people pretended to be them.”

Colbert ended by joking, “With this controversy, they may have lost Duck Dynasty’s massive black and gay audience.” Watch the segment below:

