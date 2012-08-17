Jon Stewart & Stephen Colbert Get Exclusive Merchandising Deal With Urban Outfitters

Photo: Getty

Apparently Comedy Central thinks its viewers are “urban.”The network has just signed an exclusive partnership with retail chain Urban Outfitters to launch products from “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,” “The Colbert Report,” and “Indecision 2012.



The merchandise will be available in stores nationwide starting August 15–just in time to get your “smart, funny and election-inspired” goodies before the November election.

Product highlights include:

Graphic tee: America (“The Colbert Report”)

Mug: “The Best F#%king News Team Ever” (“The Daily Show”)

Mug: “Incompetent, Incoherent, Incapable” (“Indecision 2012”)

Additional merchandise featured includes: “The Colbert Report” wall art “You Want Me” and tumblers “I Am Drunk (And So Can You),” “Let Freedom Drink!” and “Time To Get Star Spangled Hammered;” “The Daily Show” logo graphic t-shirt and button set (four) – “I’m Kind of Insane and I Vote,” “Button of Zen,” I am Bi-Partisan Curious” and “I Actually Took Time Out of My Morning to Pin This Stupid Thing on My Shirt;” and COMEDY CENTRAL’s “Indecision 2012” brand logo graphic t-shirt.

No word on price points yet, but hopefully the products won’t be one of Urban Outfitters’ many ridiculously overpriced items.

While the retail giant often collaborate with more upscale designers, this will mark its first exclusive product partnership with a TV network.

But it’s all part of Viacom’s overall plan to build its consumer product lines.

“Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman has told investors that he sees a big opportunity for his company to grow by promoting sales of consumer products tied to its entertainment brands,” according to Deadline.

Viacom properties Paramount and Nickelodeon are also participating in Dauman’s plan to stock retail shelves with licensed merchandise.

At Paramount, “for the most part we’re going to greenlight films with consumer products potential,” Dauman told investors at the Nomura U.S. Media & Telecom Summit in May. “Nickelodeon will show improvement and it won’t take that long,” he added.

Now it’s time for Comedy Central to get a piece of the pie, too.

