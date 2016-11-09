Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert did an awesome musical number to convince you to vote

Jon Stewart isn’t on “The Daily Show” anymore, but he still makes guest appearances on his friend Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show,” and election eve was one of those moments.

Stewart showed up on Monday night’s show, and the two staged a mini-musical of sorts, featuring a street-urchin girl who’s apathetic about voting. That’s when Colbert and Stewart displayed their musical chops, and Colbert told the girl, “You don’t need to be afraid to vote.”

Stewart put on a Southern accent and feigned surprise when he learned that Donald Trump was the Republican presidential candidate.

“Are you serious? That angry tax- and draft-dodging little orange groundhog is running for president?” Stewart said.

They also got a little help from current “Hamilton” star Javier Muñoz to convince everyone to get out and vote. Democracy depends on it.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

