Jon Stewart And Jimmy Kimmel Mock Media Coverage Of Jay Z And Solange Video

The late night hosts are having a field day with the leaked security video footage of Solange attacking her brother-in-law Jay Z in an elevator after the Met Ball last week.

But almost as entertaining as the video itself is how TV news has covered the mysterious motive of the incident.

“Nobody knows what prompted the fight,” joked Jimmy Kimmel on his show last night, “but it’s the moment the guy who sits there watching security video has waited for his whole life.”

“But just because we don’t know what prompted the fight, doesn’t mean we can’t try to guess,” Kimmel continued. “CNN Headline News put a panel of talking heads together to try and figure it out and I think they had an interesting take on this.”

Cue the yapping dogs. As Kimmel says, “That dog’s opinion is just as valid as the other experts”:

Watch the full clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Jon Stewart also took shots at how the media has handled the leaked security footage.

“It’s been a terrible time for the news media, it all seemed so hopeless,” he said on last night’s “Daily Show,” “and then, a miracle!”

“You have to watch!” Stewart joked of orders from news anchors to viewers. “We’ll make you watch.”

Stewart then addressed speculation as to what could have caused the fight.

“Some musicians sue their record labels, others try to kick them in the face. So maybe this is a business deal gone wrong,” he explained of one theory.

Another idea, “Infidelity plus insobriety combined with the powerful forces of vertical descent” in the elevator equals “a dangerous cocktail.”

Stewart mocked newscasters who discussed their own relationships with their sisters…

“Apparently a lof of the news media is in a sisterly club…”

But he praised the Wall Street Journal’s Christopher John Farley for standing up to CNN’s Chris Cuomo by saying “I don’t care” about the story.

“I wish I didn’t have to cover it,” Cuomo responded on “New Day.”

“Who’s making you?” Stewart asked mockingly. “Who’s making you do this?”

Stewart then pulled out a Jeff Zucker doll and asked Cuomo how the CNN honcho forced him to cover the story.

“This is why you don’t mix print journalists with TV people,” Stewart concluded. “It just makes everyone sad and shamed.”

Watch the full segment below (1:10):

