Jon Stewart confirms post-"Daily Show" plans to open animal sanctuary

We finally know what Jon Stewart is doing with his free time after “The Daily Show”: He’s opening an animal sanctuary.

Stewart confirmed his post-late night plans, Yahoo News reports, this past weekend as he and his wife Tracey were honored at a gala hosted by Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of farm animals.

Tracey said the couple purchased a 12-acre farm in New Jersey back in 2013 with the intention of creating a safe haven for rescued farm animals. As a team venture with Farm Sanctuary, the farm will also provide educational resources for those seeking more information.

The Stewarts have been animal rights activists for years. Jon hosted Gene Baur, president and cofounder of Farm Sanctuary, on “The Daily Show” earlier this year, and last year, he produced a 5-minute segment criticising New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s refusal to pass a bill that would ban pig gestation crates.

Tracey works closely with Farm Sanctuary and Animal Haven Shelter and recently published “Do Unto Animals: A Friendly Guide to How Animals Live, and How We Can Make Their Lives Better,” an illustrated book about interacting with animals. Some proceeds from the book’s sales will benefit Farm Sanctuary.

Started in 1986, Farm Sanctuary currently operates three shelters: one in upstate New York and two in California.

