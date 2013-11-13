Jon Stewart Lights Into '60 Minutes' For Their Benghazi Disaster

Jon Stewart lit into “60 Minutes” Monday night for its recent bungling of a high-profile story on the Sept. 11, 2012, attack

on the U.S. mission in Benghazi that required a big correction.

Stewart mocked CBS for trusting Dylan Davies, the security contractor whose account to the FBI ended up being drastically different than the one he provided to “60 Minutes” correspondent Lara Logan.

“If you cannot trust an international mercenary living in the netherworld twixt assassin and bounty hunter, whose very livelihood is predicated on the flexible morality needed to survive in the chaos and lawlessness of failed nations, I mean, who can you trust?” Stewart said.

“It’s like finding out Santa isn’t real.”

Stewart also chided Logan for her apology on Sunday, adding, “it’s such a pain in the arse to check, and then what if it was [expletive] in the first place?”

Here’s the clip:



