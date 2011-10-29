Jon Stewart's Awesome Guide To Mitt Romney's Epic Flip-Flopping

Last night Jon Stewart spent some time pointing out that while Mitt (Mittens!) Romney has been entirely consistent in his poll numbers (he’s been running second to a variety of GOP characters since last January) this reliability is contra to his political positions which appear to change with alarming frequency.



Behold.





