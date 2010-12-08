Jon Stewart: Fox News Has Saved The War On Christmas

Photo: The Daily Show

Jon Stewart mocked the fact that Fox News’ Gretchen Carlson had an angry segment on Fox and Friends over the fact that Tulsa, OH, the “47th largest city” in the U.S., changed the name of its seasonal parade from the “Christmas” parade to the Holiday parade — a year ago.The clip Stewart pulled from Fox and Friends showed Carlson aggressively drilling the meek Tulsa parade organiser, eventually concluding that “many people argue [that] Christmas will suffer” because of the name change.



“The season wouldn’t feel the same without people going out of their way to be offended by nothing,” Stewart joked. So who is there to save Christmas? Fox News!

Stewart reworked classic animated American Christmas specials from Charlie Brown’s Christmas to Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” into “The Gretch Who Saved The War On Christmas.”

Old Roger Ailes couldn’t believe what he heard

He took delight in each unkind word

Stewart also features an animated Fox News show:

“Tonight, on Linus’s America — are Christians an endangered species? Are the founding father’s wishes for Christian America being trampled on?

The entire Daily Show segment is hilarious – check it out below:

