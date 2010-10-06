Jon Stewart: Rick Sanchez Is "A Complex Television Character, Who Is Flawed But Fascinating To Watch"

In the first episode of “The Daily Show” to air since Rick Sanchez called host Jon Stewart a bigot and then suggested Jews control the media — and then got fired from CNN for doing so — Stewart skewered Sanchez for his remarks.



First he laughed off Sanchez’s suggestion that Stewart grew up a privileged rich kid in suburban New Jersey. “He really nailed what it was like growing up in Central Jersey in the early ’70s, the fortunate son of a single mother in the education field,” he said sarcastically.

Then he addressed the reason “The Daily Show” made fun of Sanchez in the first place, which seems to be what had set Sanchez off.

“We weren’t making fun of Rick Sanchez because of some slight to his ethnicity,” Stewart said, addressing Sanchez’s claim that the media treated him as “second tier” because he is Hispanic. “It’s just that we here see him as kind of a complex television character, who is flawed but fascinating to watch every week. So we put this whole bit together to kind of demonstrate that point. And then they fired the guy! So doing the whole bit now just seems kind of … mean.”

But they really couldn’t resist mocking him, Stewart then said, because, well, just watch the clip:

Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour Rally to Restore SanityMeanwhile, in a Facebook post, Sanchez’s wife said he had apologized to Stewart personally, and that his outburst was the result of “exhaustion from working 14 hr days for 2 mo. straight,” which “caused him to mangle his thought process inartfully.”

[h/t The Wrap]

