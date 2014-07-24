Jon Stewart Sets Up Funny $US10 Billion Kickstarter To Buy CNN

On Tuesday’s “Daily Show,” Jon Stewart announced the humorous launch of a fictional, $US10 billion Kickstarter campaign to buy CNN.

Stewart explained that if Rupert Murdoch was successful in purchasing CNN parent company Time Warner, the news network would have to be sold off in order to avoid regulatory problems because of the conflict that Murdoch also owns Fox News.

So Stewart proposed that he and his viewers attempt to buy CNN.

“It wouldn’t come cheap though, with analysts saying the network would be worth about $US10 billion on the open market,” Stewart explained. “It’s a lot of money for anyone — but not a lot of money for everyone, which is why tonight we are starting our Kickstarter campaign to buy CNN!”

Stewart elaborated, “You make a pledge for whatever you’re comfortable with … just keep in mind we need to raise $US10 billion.”

He then urged viewers to check out Letsbuycnn.com to contribute to the campaign — which is not actually a functioning Kickstarter page, but a funny new site that doesn’t really allow people to donate.

When you visit the site, here’s what you see:

A homepage featuring Stewart’s face that explains, “CNN, America’s first 24-hour cable news network, has been terrible for many, many years. Does it have to be that way? Who knows, maybe it does. So let’s find out for ourselves!”

The best part is the rewards offered in exchange for donations.

“We’ve got some very attractive rewards at every level!” Stewart revealed on the show. “For instance, $US10,000 lands you in a signature mass-shooting, CNN six-box.”

“Hopefully this campaign will be more successful than my ‘Wolf Blitzer KickStopper,'” Stewart concluded. “As far as I know, he has not yet been stopped.”

Watch Stewart talk Wolf Blitzer, the CNN campaign, and Rupert Murdoch below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.