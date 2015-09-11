Someone saw Jon Snow filming a battle in Ireland

Warning: There are potential spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”

Jon Snow fans, get excited!

After being left for dead at the end of season five, a new report is adding fire to the flame that the “Game of Thrones” character may in fact be alive and well next season.

According to “Game of Thrones” fan site Watchers on the Wall, a huge battle is currently being filmed in Saintfield, Northern Ireland, and guess who was reportedly seen on set?

Jon Snow actor Kit Harington.

Via Watchers on the Wall:

We’ve learned that the battle will involve many northern armies fighting including the Umbers, the Boltons, wildlings and more! The true major spoiler is this: Kit Harington a.k.a Jon Snow was also seen at the location, participating in shooting this week.

Earlier this week, the actor was apparently spotted in the area with fellow “Game of Thrones” actor Iwan Rheon who plays Ramsay.

this is a photo of kit harrington and iwon rheon in belfast tonight. you’re welcome. jon snow is indeed ALIVE pic.twitter.com/ulrj8hCKc3

— pádraig (@savedolphinss) September 9, 2015

Can’t spot him? Harrington is apparently the one with the cap.

This isn’t the first time fans have claimed to see the actor in the area this week.

Just saw John Snow at the fruit shop. He was wearing a jaunty wee flat cap #belfast #kitharington #gameofthrones #got

— Giuliana Monteverde (@gulzm) September 8, 2015

Watchers on the Wall reports that the fight scene in question is rumoured to be for episode nine of season six. If you’re a fan of the series, you know that episode nine is usually where every big battle and fight sequence goes down.

What could the fight be?

Our best guess is that Snow, who may not be Jon Snow anymore, may be leading Northern armies against the Bolton family, perhaps with the help of the Wildlings.

The return of Snow would be a welcome surprise after the “Game of Thrones” showrunners, Harington himself, and numerous heads at HBO have repeatedly said that Jon Snow is deader than dead.

As we’ve pointed out before, Snow may very well be dead. Harrington could just be coming back as another character. You can read more on that here.

It looks like this is quickly becoming the worst kept secret on television.

