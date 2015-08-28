Jon Snow is 'absolutely dead,' second HBO exec says of 'Game of Thrones' casualty

Just in case you didn’t hear it the first time when HBO’s programming president said it, a second executive from the pay channel has come out to settle a hot topic for “Game of Thrones” fans.
“[Jon Snow] is absolutely dead,”HBO‘s Executive Vice President of Programming, Michael Ellenberg, told a packed convention center in Edinburgh, Scotland on Thursday.
Various versions of the statement were recorded by those present at the talk via Twitter:
Michael Ellenberg from HBO on Jon Snow. “I’m sorry to disappoint, but he is dead.” #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TJBopLKJLp
— Chris Aylott (@ChristPA) August 27, 2015
Michael Ellenberg: Head of HBO drama’s confirms: Jon Snow is 100% dead #dontbelieveit #edtvfest #spoilers
— Ryan Hogg (@ryanjhogg) August 27, 2015
HBO’s Michael Ellenberg just confirmed that Jon Snow is definitely dead. That’s some claim. #GameOfThrones #edtvfest
— Gem Pinkney (@GemPinkney) August 27, 2015
Did you also notice that Ellenberg’s statement was met with some disbelief?
Photos of Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow, in the vicinity of the “GOT” set (and possibly other hints) have kept hope of his return alive. Most fans have moved on to accepting the death and on to theories of how he’ll return as something undead or brought back to life.
Stop asking if [REDACTED THRONES CHARACTER] is dead. Obviously he’s dead. Start asking when he’s coming back to life. http://t.co/jM3XmNypfm
— Andy Greenwald (@andygreenwald) August 27, 2015
There’s even a wacky new theory that’s heating up the fandom that extends Jon Snow’s existence by giving him a twin — a very “Star Wars-like” wish fulfillment.
And despite the fact that both the “GOT” showrunner and Harrington had said Jon Snow was dead after the Season 5 finale aired, we’ll have to wait if there’s some other plan for the character when the show returns in Spring 2016.
