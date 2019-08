Everyone watching the “Game of Thrones” season 5 finale was shocked at what happened to Jon Snow.

However, his fate might be different that what we can see. Here’s an explanation of what the future of his character may be.

Produced by Monica Manalo. Research by Kim Renfro.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.