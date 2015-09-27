Jon Snow has been spotted filming 'Game of Thrones' scenes in Belfast

HBO New photos taken of Jon Snow actor Kit Harington on set of ‘Game of Thrones’ suggest the actor will be back alive next season.

Is Jon Snow alive or isn’t he?

That’s the question that has been on the mind of every “Game of Thrones” fan since the season five finale aired where Snow, played by actor Kit Harington, was seemingly killed off in a cliffhanger finale.

After much back and forth — fans have insisted he’s alive through rapid speculation and sightings on set while HBO executives and “Game of Thrones” producers have maintained Snow’s dead — it looks like we may finally have some real reason to believe Snow is in fact alive.

The Daily Mail has photos of Harington on set of the next season of “Game of Thrones” looking very much alive.

You can head to The Daily Mail for the photos.

The photos come after the actor was reportedly spotted on set in Belfast the past few weeks.

But how could Snow be back? Surely we watched him bleed out at the end of season five, right?

Maybe!

My colleague Kim Renfro wrote a lengthy piece back in June on how the character could be resurrected and brought back as another character; however, as The Daily Mail notes, it appears as if Snow isn’t wearing clothes of the Night Watch, but instead Stark clothes.

If he is alive and this isn’t a flashback of sorts, or some out of body experience, could Snow be heading home to reclaim Winterfell?

Only time — or more leaked set photos — will tell!

“Game of Thrones” is expected to return to HBO next spring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.