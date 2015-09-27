The Internet is madly trying to find out if this guy with a man bun is actually Jon Snow on the 'Game of Thrones' set

Beware, spoilers ahead!

Jon Snow, is that you?

On Saturday, The Daily Mail tweeted a photo of a man sporting a a man bun on the set of “Game of Thrones,” which is currently shooting its sixth season.

SPOILER ALERT: This Game of Thrones character might not be dead after all http://t.co/wnmju55SS8 pic.twitter.com/sqoZJnKtj6

— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 25, 2015

Jon Snow, who is played by actor Kit Harington, shouldn’t be there. During the final episode of season five, Snow was horrifically stabbed by members of The Night’s Watch, who left him in a pool of his own blood.

And yet, there was a Jon Snow look-alike on the set, man-bun and all, which Harington frequently sports to tame his long curly locks.

The sighting is further fuelling the fan theory that Jon Snow isn’t really dead. Some believe he could come back as a White Walker, the zombie-like creatures who take over bodies of dead people and wreck havoc, or he could be reincarnated as his wolf counterpart, Ghost. Others theorise that the red woman, Milesandre, could bring him back from the dead.

Snow himself made it sound like he was under Game of Thrones contract for another few years. But, if that was Harington on set, he may have just ben shooting a flashback. Multiple HBO producers have told fans to give up the theory that their favourite “Game of Thrones” cast member is still alive.

One put it bluntly: “He be dead.”

And HBO‘s executive vice president of programming, Michael Ellenberg, recently delivered the same bad news. “[Jon Snow] is absolutely dead,” he told a packed convention center in Edinburgh, Scotland in August.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.