CONFIRMED: JON RUBINSTEIN IS OUT AT HP

Photo: AP

HP has confirmed that Jon Rubinstein has left the company.Rubinstein has no plans that he’s disclosed at this time.



His departure was first reported by AllThingsD. We followed up with a report from a source close to the company that confirmed the news.

Rubinstein was in charge of Palm during his time at HP. The company has since turned WebOS into an open source project.

We reported earlier that Rubinstein had essentially checked out and was “hiding away, spending his millions.”

Here’s HP’s official statement: “Jon has fulfilled his commitment to HP. We wish him well.”

