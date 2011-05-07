Jon Najarian At Milken On Options Trading And Risk Management

I interviewed Jon Najarian of optionMONSTER recently at the Milken Global Conference 2011. This segment is the second half of the interview which was dedicated to trading.



Najarian made a point worth emphasising that traders can quantify their risk on entry and that they can do that with options (when you buy them). Options give the trader the advantage of not having to worry about gaps up or down at the open, whereby the opening price may be very far from where the traders had placed his protective stop to protect your equity.

The first half of the interview regarding social media and its effect on investing and financial journalism will be posted next week.

