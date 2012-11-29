Jon Miller: Here's A Good Example Of What It's Like Working With Rupert Murdoch

Photo: Flickr/david_shankbone

At our IGNITION conference, former News Corp executive Jon Miller gave this revealing anecdote about what it’s like working with Rupert Murdoch. (Some paraphrasing in here):Rupert told me, “I want to go to CES.” I said, “OK, it’s a little late, but I can probably get you a keynote.” He said, “No, no, no, I want to attend, see what’s going on.” So, I book 27 meetings in 3 days. He had a legal pad, he took notes, he attended all meetings. We came back to New York. He called me on Monday, and said, “I gave you a day off, I figured you need it.” He was right. When we met on Monday, he had notes on his notes, a series of questions, when they say this, do they mean? When they say that, what do they mean? We spent three hours going over it all. Who does that? What kind of CEO is that involved? And by the way, we all know what his age is.



