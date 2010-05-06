Jon Meacham Says Billionaires Are Calling Him Up About Buying Newsweek

Jon Meacham is determined to save Newsweek.

The New York Observer’s John Koblin has more on Choire Sicha’s earlier report that Newsweek editor in chief Jon Meacham is rounding up financiers to back him in buying the magazine, which The Washington Post Co. announced this morning it is looking to unload.In the first interview he’s given since the news broke, Meacham tells Koblin that “two billionaires” have already left him voicemails and that he’s determined to save the faltering magazine.



“I believe this is an important American institution,” he said. “I just do. Maybe that’s quixotic, maybe that’s outdated, but it’s what I believe.”

Read more of Meacham’s emotional and idealistic comments at The Observer >>

As a bonus, you should also read Koblin’s Feb. 2008 account of Meacham asking a room full of Columbia J-school grad students why they don’t read Newsweek.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.