Jon Stewart Tears Into Sen. Jon Kyl For Blatantly Lying About Planned Parenthood On The Senate Floor

In an effort to strip Federal funding to Planned Parenthood, Jon Kyl went on the Senate floor and claimed the organisation spends 90 per cent of its time performing abortions.



That cannot be right. Jon Stewart would like a fact check, please.

Bill Adair, editor of PolitiFact.com: “The number of procedures done by Planned Parenthood, the number of abortions only count for about three per cent… Overall, it’s just false.”

But Kyl’s camp had a defence.

“His remark was not intended to be a factual statement but rather to illustrate that Planned Parenthood, an organisation that receives millions of taxpayer dollars, does subsidise abortions.”

Stewart asked why they couldn’t “just make a compelling and honest argument?”

Chief political correspondent Wyatt Cenac had the answer.

“Because he doesn’t want Planned Parenthood to get money and the true facts don’t favour him, but the lie facts stack up very strongly in Kyl’s favour.”

Sometimes lying is OK.

“In his defence, he’s only lying about something he believes in. It’s in service of a strongly held moral principle,” Cenac said. “He’s not lying to get out of a commitment like jury duty or to be boastful. He’s standing on the floor of the Senate floor lying to the American people to get his way.”

And then we learned that cutting taxes on billionaires would create two million new jobs in the first 48 hours.

Videos below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Countdown to the Next Countdown – Jon Kyl’s Planned Parenthood Statistics www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog The Daily Show on Facebook

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Countdown to the Next Countdown – Jon Kyl Lies About Planned Parenthood www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.