FOX & Friends Wonders Why Planned Parenthood Is Necessary When You Can Get Breast Exams At Walgreens

This is all in reaction to Sen. Jon Kyl taking to the floor of the House yesterday to declare that Planned Parenthood doesn’t deserve funding because it spends 90 per cent of its time performing abortions.

When confronted with the blatant untruth of this statement Kyl defended himself saying “his remark was not intended to be a factual statement.”

Indeed. Perhaps Fox & Friends should consider making that their new tagline. It would certainly be appropriate.

On a related note, it seems that now that the Comedy Central folks find themselves without Glenn Beck their sights are turning the Fox’s generally appalling morning show. Video below.



