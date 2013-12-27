The Cowboys Sign A 41-Year-Old High School Maths Teacher To Be Their Backup Quarterback

With Tony Romo injured, the Dallas Cowboys signed Jon Kitna out of retirement to be the backup quarterback.

Kitna, who retired in 2011 and hasn’t started an NFL game since 2010, currently teaches maths and coaches football at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington.

The 41-year-old will get paid $US51,300 for this Sunday’s pivotal game against the Eagles. He says he’s going to donate that check to his high school.

“I told [coach Jason Garrett] if he wants me or somebody to come in and call a play and be able to pull a play off if a bad situation happened, I would be willing to do that,” he told the Dallas Morning News.

Here’s what he does for his day job:

Kitna started 124 games in his 15-year NFL career. Presumably he has kept in good shape since retiring. The Morning News reports that the Cowboys signed him “sight unseen” because he’s familiar with the offence (he played for Dallas in 2010 and 2011)

Said coach Jason Garrett:

“He said he would run scout team for the high school team and give them a really good look like he gave us great looks when he was here.So he’s a very active guy. He’s a mentally tough guy. … And he’s certainly very young at heart. So it was good to have him back, good to have him back in the meetings, and [I’m] excited to see him practice today.”

After playing against high school kids for the past two years, Kitna is now one injury away from playing an NFL game.

Here’s a CBS report about him returning to high school:

