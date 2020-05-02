It's fun watching Jon Jones get arrested because he's 'a piece of s---,' according to UFC rival Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones was arrested in March, the latest incident of multiple controversies outside of sport.

This amuses the UFC light heavyweight champion’s rival Israel Adesanya because Jones’ behaviour is “embarrassing,” he keeps “f—— up” over and over, and he’s just “a piece of s—.”

Relations have long been frayed between Jones and the UFC middleweight champion Adesanya.

The UFC boss Dana White once appeared keen on a champion vs. champion fight between the two competitors, and it is one Adesanya expects to be easy should it ever be made. “He’s washed,” he said.

It’s been fun watching Jon Jones get arrested because he’s such “a piece of s—,” his UFC rival Israel Adesanya said this week.

Jones was arrested in March on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, negligent use of a firearm, and failure to provide insurance.

It’s not the first time the UFC light heavyweight champion has been arrested, and he has a litany of incidents in his past.

Speaking to MMA Fighting on Thursday, Adesanya, who is the reigning UFC middleweight champion, said the 32-year-old’s behaviour is “embarrassing” because he keeps “f—— up” over and over again.

“I’ve already made my own mistakes in this game, even in the UFC,” Adesanya said in a lengthy rant about his rival.

“I’m just smart about how I make mistakes. He’s not. That’s why he’s an idiot. I’m not going to say I’m perfect. I never have. I’m not going to pretend I’m holier than thou like he does.

“Jones is a Catholic school girl. Those Catholic school girls were suppressed all of their life and then once they get some freedom and they’re away from the church, they become w—–. Jon’s a w—-.”

Though Adesanya has trolled Jones on Twitter over the most recent arrest, he told MMA Fighting that the behaviour in general saddens him because he can “empathise as a young black man.”

Regardless, he added: “To be in my position of power as UFC champion, which is where he is but he’s been there a lot longer and he’s just f—— it up over and over … it’s embarrassing really.

“It’s embarrassing but it’s fun for me to watch because he’s a piece of s—.”

Adesanya and Jones may well be on a collision course

Before the coronavirus worsened in multiple countries, creating a pandemic which ground sports leagues and organisations to a halt,Insider listed 20 boxing and MMA fights we most wanted to see in 2020.

One of the most prominent matches on that list was a champion vs. champion bout between Adesanya and Jones.

This author wrote at the time:

Adesanya has the confidence and comic book striking of a young Conor McGregor when the Irishman was getting a promotional push back in the day, and a bout between the charismatic Nigerian king and the infamous American brings together two champions, two dominant fighters, where the winner is unclear.

Even UFC president Dana White said he is open to the idea of making that fight, according to MMA Fighting. And when White wants a fight, it more often than not ends up happening.

Adesanya envisages a fight to one day materialise between them, but appears to think it would be a straight-forward challenge as Jones, he said, is far removed from his prime years as a combatant.

Jones went through a gauntlet run of some of the toughest opponents in the 2010s, brutally beating Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Chael Sonnen, Alexander Gustafsson, and Dan Cormier. However, he hasn’t finished anybody since 2018 and labored to victory in his three most recent bouts, including a March struggle against Dominick Reyes.

“I think Dominick really showed what I’ve been saying about Jones,” Adesanya said. “He’s washed … I’ve been saying he’s washed but no one was listening.

“I hope he stays champion, “he added. “That way I’d be the guy to take out the “GOAT” [greatest of all time].

“I’ve been chopping goat meat for a long time. This will be nothing different.”

