Jon Jones Beats Shogun Via TKO At UFC 128

It only took three years and three rounds for Jon Jones to achieve his destiny. Three years later after making his MMA debut, Jon Bones Jones is the new UFC light heavyweight champion. Jon Jones vs. Mauricio Shogun Rua at UFC 128 ended with a new champion and a huge UFC star!



Jones dominated Rua for three rounds and looked more like the veteran champion than the young challenger. Jones confused Rua early with his unorthodox style and closed the distance for most of the fight. Jones nailed Rua early in the fight and the champion never recovered. Rua looked wobbly for the rest of the fight and didn’t have any answers for the MMA prodigy.

Jon Bones Jones ended the fight in the third round after dropping Shogun with a barrage of knees. Rua escaped an onslaught of elbows and strikes on the ground, got to his feet, but had nothing left to answer the challenger. Jones went in for the kill and became the youngest world champion in UFC history in round 3 at 2:37.

