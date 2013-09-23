Two UFC Fighters Took A Great Photo In The Hospital After Their Brutal Title Fight

Jon Jones defended his UFC light heavyweight title in an epic five-round fight against Alexander Gustafsson on Saturday night.

Jones suffered a nasty cut early in the fight and had to beg the referee to let the fight continue before the final round, and Gustafsson had never fought five rounds in his life.

“Not that I can talk to this, but I believe that this was one of those fights where both guys felt like they were going to die,” UFC president Dana White said after the fight.

Jones was taken to the hospital immediately after the fight, and Gustafsson joined him shortly after. Obviously the fight bred respect between the two guys, because they posed for this fantastic photo from the hospital.

Gustafsson posted it to Facebook, and Nate Scott of USA Today spotted it:

