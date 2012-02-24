Jon Huntsman Is Back — And He's Dropping Hints About A Third Party Bid

The Republican party didn’t care much for Jon Huntsman. Now it seems Jon Huntsman doesn’t care much for the Republican party.



Appearing on “Morning Joe” this morning, Huntsman voiced support for a third party.

“Gone are the days when the Republican party used to put forth big bold visionary stuff,” he said. “I think we’re gonna have problems politically until we get some sort of third party movement or some alternative voice out there that can put forth new ideas.”

In a jab to Mitt Romney, Huntsman said that he is “not a surrogate for anybody,” although he said he is sticking by his endorsement.

“All I can say is I’m looking at the political marketplace and I’m saying this duopoly is tired and we’re stuck in a rut,” Huntsman said.

This isn’t the first time Huntsman has made disparaging comments about the party. When he dropped out of the race last month, he had some harsh words about the tone of the GOP primaries.

“At its core, the Republican Party is a party of ideas, but the current toxic form of our political discourse does not help our cause,” he said.

Watch his interview with Morning Joe below.



