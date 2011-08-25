Jon Huntsman Takes Another Swipe At GOP Rivals, Says What Everyone Else Is Thinking

Photo: BNET

2012 GOP presidential candidate Jon Huntsman is keeping up the elbow jabs to his Republican rivals.At a recent fundraiser in Salt Lake City, the former Utah Governor took another barely-veiled swing at his fellow presidential contenders.



“This is an interesting experience, for those of you who haven’t run for president,” Huntsman told the gathering of donors, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. “You stand up on the stage in the debate like we did the other night and look around and say, ‘Whoa, where’d these folks come from? What an interesting assortment of characters!'”

It’s a fairly apt assessment of the crowded Republican field, especially coming from one of the candidates. We just hope Huntsman knows he rounds out the motley crew.

