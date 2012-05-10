HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jon Huntsman's Billionaire Dad Has Cut The Price On His Utah Ski Chalet To $44 Million

This beautiful Park City, Utah log cabin belongs to the billionaire father of onetime presidential hopeful Jon Huntsman.

When Huntsman Jr. was still in the race, the house was listed at a cool $49.5 million, but has since been priced chopped to $44 million. On the upside, with the lower price came new real estate photos (thanks to Realtor.com for the tip).

Huntsman Sr. is the chairman of the board of the Huntsman Corp. and a generous philanthropist.

The home, not far from Deer Valley, is no ordinary log cabin. It sits on 60 acres of land and has an indoor pool, a dining room that seats 20, a fitness centre, room for 28 cars, and a library.

We have the original photos, and some of the new ones. So you get a complete tour.

The home sits on 63 acres of land.

And sits in swanky Upper Deer Valley.

The patio glows at night. It reminds us of a restaurant.

Inside, you'll feel as if you're at a ski lodge.

The home has high ceilings that show off the wood work.

The home is three stories.

The dining room seats 20.

The family room is right off the kitchen, perfect for socializing.

The kitchen has a lot of room to spread out and cook a big feast.

We love the ceiling lights over the counter tops.

The sitting area is perfect for long conversations with friends.

There are more than three fireplaces in the home.

The breakfast table has a great view.

Entertain at your wooden bar.

The master bedroom really makes you feel as if you're in a log cabin.

The hallways keep with the wood cabin theme.

You can go swimming year round in this house.

The pool looks perfect for swimming laps.

With a gym in your house, there's no excuse to not work out.

After a work out, head to the jacuzzi to relax your muscles.

Challenge your friend to a game of one-on-one.

This reminds us of a golf course.

The porch wraps around the house.

There are two garages: one that fits six cars and the one that fits 22.

Inside, there's room for all of your collectibles.

Every member of your family can have their own table on the patio.

There's a small stream on the property.

Now let's look at the new listing photos.

The doors to the basement show off impeccable wood work.

We're not sure why there are so many bunk beds in this room. It looks like a summer camp.

The bathroom is huge.

This looks like a quaint place to write.

In the dining room, there are two chandeliers over the table.

Here's a view in the winter time.

There's a huge porch on the second floor of the house.

The entrance way really is like a lodge.

Did we mention this is the most expensive house in Utah?

