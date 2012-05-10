HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jon Huntsman's Billionaire Dad Has Cut The Price On His Utah Ski Chalet To $44 Million

Photo: via Sotheby’s





This beautiful Park City, Utah log cabin belongs to the billionaire father of onetime presidential hopeful Jon Huntsman.

When Huntsman Jr. was still in the race, the house was listed at a cool $49.5 million, but has since been priced chopped to $44 million. On the upside, with the lower price came new real estate photos (thanks to Realtor.com for the tip).

Huntsman Sr. is the chairman of the board of the Huntsman Corp. and a generous philanthropist.

The home, not far from Deer Valley, is no ordinary log cabin. It sits on 60 acres of land and has an indoor pool, a dining room that seats 20, a fitness centre, room for 28 cars, and a library.

