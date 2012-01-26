Jon Huntsman's Billionaire Dad Is Selling This Park City Ski Chalet For $49.5 Million

Photo: via Sotheby’s

Last month we selected this 12-bedroom log cabin in Park City, Utah as our House of the Day. We didn’t realise at the time, but the mansion, listed at $49.5 million, belongs to the billionaire father of onetime presidential hopeful Jon Huntsman, according to Curbed.



Huntsman Sr. is the chairman of the board of the Huntsman Corp. and a generous philanthropist.

The home, not far from Deer Valley, is no ordinary log cabin. It sits on 60 acres of land and has an indoor pool, a dining room that seats 20, a fitness centre, room for 28 cars, and a library.

