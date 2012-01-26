Jon Huntsman's Billionaire Dad Is Selling This Park City Ski Chalet For $49.5 Million

Julie Zeveloff, Meredith Galante
park city utah $49.5 million home

Photo: via Sotheby’s

Last month we selected this 12-bedroom log cabin in Park City, Utah as our House of the Day. We didn’t realise at the time, but the mansion, listed at $49.5 million, belongs to the billionaire father of onetime presidential hopeful Jon Huntsman, according to Curbed.

Huntsman Sr. is the chairman of the board of the Huntsman Corp. and a generous philanthropist.

The home, not far from Deer Valley, is no ordinary log cabin. It sits on 60 acres of land and has an indoor pool, a dining room that seats 20, a fitness centre, room for 28 cars, and a library.

The gated entrance to the home is lined by flowers

Here's the aerial view; the home is on 60 acres

The view from the house

The patio glows at night

Inside, you'll feel as if you're at a ski lodge

The home has high ceilings that show off the wood work

The fireplace is great for getting cold nights

The dining room seats 20

The family room is right off the kitchen, perfect for socializing

The kitchen has a lot of room to spread out and cook a big feast

We love the ceiling lights over the counter tops

The sitting area is perfect for long conversations with friends

There are more than three fireplaces in the home

The game room is perfect for inviting friends over

The breakfast table has a great view

Entertain at your wooden bar

The master bedroom really makes you feel as if you're in a log cabin

The hallways keep with the wood theme

You can go swimming year round in this house

The pool looks perfect for swimming laps

The jacuzzi

With a gym in your house, there's no excuse to not work out

Challenge your friend to a game of one-on-one

This reminds us of a golf course

The porch wraps around the house

There are two garages: one that fits six cars and the one that fits 22

Inside, there's room for all of your collectibles

Every member of your family can have their own table on the patio

There's a small stream on the property

