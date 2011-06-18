Dirt Bike Rider Ads Tease Huntsman Campaign Announcement

Photo: Associated Press

Jon Huntsman is using two videos to promote his announcement of candidacy for the 2012 GOP Presidential nomination. The announcement is scheduled for Tuesday, 21 June.Each video shows a man riding a motorbike across a western desert landscape to a brief, pensive folk-rock track. Each video flashes an unadorned factoid about the candidate.



National Journal speaks for many when it writes: “We could get used to political ads with beautiful scenery and no political bromides.”

The ads were created by Fred Davis, who worked for Senator John McCain in his 2008 presidential campaign and for Carly Fiorina in her 2010 California US Senate campaign. Both lost, badly.



