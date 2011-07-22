Jon Huntsman's Campaign Manager Steps Down

Photo: Wikimedia Creative Commons

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman’s GOP presidential campaign has hit its first speed bump.The Washington Post reports that Huntsman’s campaign manager, Susie Wiles, has resigned, and will be replaced by communications director Matt David.



Typically, staff shakeups are not a good sign so early in a presidential campaign. Huntsman officially launched his bid for the 2012 Republican nomination about a month ago, and has yet to gain much traction in the early primary state polls.

“Susie has served the campaign well and was vital in getting it off the ground in such a short time-frame. In just under three months Gov. Huntsman has returned from China, launched a campaign and created a strong infrastructure in the 3 early primary states,” senior Huntsman advisor John Weaver told MSNBC. “Now the campaign is moving into phase two which will be more aggressive from a messaging and tactical standpoint and Matt is prepared to take that on.”

David, like many top advisors on the Huntsman team, was part of John McCain’s 2008 campaign team. Wiles joined the Huntsman effort after spearheading Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s successful 2010 election. Her husband, advanceman Larry Wiles, is still working with the campaign.

