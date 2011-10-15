Jon Huntsman's Campaign Is Literally Going For Broke

Photo: Wikimedia Creative Commons

Jon Huntsman’s presidential campaign is almost completely out of cash and deep in debt, just as the 2012 Republican race is starting to pick up.According to CNN, the campaign burned through the $4 million it raised last quarter, and now has only $327,000 cash on hand. Plus, it owes $890,000 in debt.



Huntsman’s financial problems have been apparent since last month, when the campaign let go of about half of its staffers and moved its Florida headquarters to Manchester, New Hampshire. The campaign strategy is now entirely focused on making a strong showing in New Hampshire’s first-in-nation primary election.

But the campaign is not giving up yet, and told CNN they have seen a 240% increase in fundraising since the end of last month. Still, it might be too little, too late for Huntsman to make a comeback before the Republican primary elections kick off in January.

